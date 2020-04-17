|
Howard A. Beeman
Howard Arnold Beeman, age 94, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Lorraine Stewart Beeman and the late Mildred Beeman, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Rehab Center. Born in Stratford on November 12, 1925, he was the son of Clifford and Evelyn Beeman. He was a graduate of Stratford High School. He worked as an NC programmer at Baird Machine in Stratford where he retired after 20 years. After living in Stratford for over 50 years, he moved to Trumbull and later retired in Florida with his wife, Mildred. He was a lifetime member of Stratford Volunteer Fire Co. No. 3. He was a Boy Scout leader in Stratford for 10 years. He was a past member of Lordship Community Church and a long time member of Elks Lodge in Florida. Survivors include his four children: Daniel Beeman and his wife June of Stratford, Gary Beeman and his wife Doreen of Stratford, Evelyn Morrissey and her husband Kevin of Stratford and Scott Beeman and his wife Lisa of Wolcott, five grandchildren; Colleen Morrissey-Colon and her husband Juan, Michael Morrissey, David Beeman and his wife Katie, James Beeman and Ashley Beeman, three great-grandchildren; Elijah and Benjamin Colon and Cameron Beeman and twin brother; Clifford Beeman and his wife Ruby of Florida. The family extends their appreciation to the third floor staff at Lord Chamberlain for their compassionate care. Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2020