Howard J. Chick, age 85, of Greenwich, beloved husband of Leanora Galletta Chick, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Ridgefield, NJ, the son of the late Louis and Patricia Chick, he had been a Greenwich resident for the last 55 years. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from New York University and a MBA from the University of Connecticut-Stamford. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic and was stationed in Germany. Mr. Chick worked as an executive in the construction field traveling all over the world. He was an active member of the Greenwich Democratic Town Committee and served on the Greenwich Zoning Board of Appeals for many years. Howard loved animals of all kinds and was a dedicated supporter of no-kill shelters. He loved to watch old classic movies. Survivors in addition to his loving wife Leanora include two beloved children, Cindy Chick Hoffkins and her husband Kevin of Fairfield and John Chick of Alton, IL; a cherished granddaughter, Kathleen Hoffkins of Fairfield and two nieces, Stephanie Milani and Jennifer Miller. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Mr. Chick's memory to the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050 (www.animalleague.org). For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019