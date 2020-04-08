|
Howard Ecker
Howard Ecker, age 88 of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. Mr. Ecker was born and raised in Danbury, CT. Howard was a lover of classical music and was a talented piano player. Howard is survived by his dear friends. A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Adath Israel Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Senior Center (4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604).
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020