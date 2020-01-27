|
Howard Hempel
June 5, 1927-Jan. 27,2020Howard Hempel, retired Trumbull Police Lieutenant, passed into eternal rest at Waterbury Hospital on January 27, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 5, 1927,the son of Eugene and Elizabeth Bender Hempel. He settled in Connecticut and was a resident of Trumbull since 1954. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Hempel and wife Betty. He is survived by loving daughter Laura Pickman and husband Ronald. He also has four grandchildren RobertHempel, Cynthia Hempel, Jordana Sabella and Nicole Denton. Howard Hempel was a member of the Trumbull Police Department and acquired the rank of Lieutenant.He served for a period of thirty one years then retired. He was a US Navy WWII, veteran serving in the Asiatic Pacific Area. Mr. Hempel was the recipient of the Victory Medal, American Theater Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal. He was a member of the Trumbull Police Benevolent Association, the American Legion Post #141, The Masons Washington Lodge No. 19 and the Scottish Rite Masonry. He loved boating and fishing and hunting and was a lifetime member of the East End Yacht Club. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment in Long Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020