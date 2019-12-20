|
|
Howard F. Sirois
Howard Frederick Sirois, age 85, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Mazzadra Sirois. Born in Bridgeport on May 29, 1934, he was a son of the late Louis and Mildred Hoffman Sirois. A retired mechanical designer from Pitney Bowes, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a sergeant stationed in Okinawa. He was also a talented architectural designer who designed the home he shared with his wife. His design experience was broad and extensive. While at Univac, he not only worked on the design of some of the earliest computer models, but was especially proud and excited to be part of the team that worked on the design of the control panel that went into Lunar Rover, which made its way to the moon in 1971. His copy of August 20, 1971 issue of Life Magazine which was entitled "Roving the Moon" was among his favorite collectibles. He was also an avid orchid grower having hybridized some new plant crosses and he donated the entire collection of some 300 plants to the Beardsley Zoo some years ago. He was known for his kindness and caring for all animals, especially his feathered friends, who he faithfully fed every day throughout the seasons with special care in the winter. Howard was a kind and caring gentleman whose light in the world will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his beloved wife Barbara of 53 years, whom he married in 1966, he is also survived by his brother Al Sirois and his wife Grace of North Carolina, his sister-in-law, Margo Scott, nieces, Shelley Geriak and Cathy DelVecchio and her husband Kevin, as well as several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, William F. Scott, Jr. and a nephew, William F. Scott, III.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019