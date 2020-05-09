Or Copy this URL to Share

Hubert L. Sims

May 18,1935 - May 7, 2020Hubert L. Sims, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607.



