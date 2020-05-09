Hubert Sims
1935 - 2020
Hubert L. Sims
May 18,1935 - May 7, 2020Hubert L. Sims, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
