Hubert L. Sims
May 18,1935 - May 7, 2020Hubert L. Sims, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.