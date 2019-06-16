Hubert Thompson

Hubert Thompson, age 90, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Gloria Scinto Thompson, passed away on June 12, 2019 at Hewitt Health and Rehab in Shelton. Hubert was born in Bridgeport on November 10, 1928, so of the late William and Edith Kilroy Thompson. He worked as a store manager for many years with American Discount Store until his retirement. He is survived by his children Joyce Beutel (Leo), Glenn Thompson (Lori), and Ruth Brown (John), grandchildren Deborah, Michael, Andrew and April Beutel, Matthew and Nicole Thompson and Jessica Lonczewski and great-grandchildren Grace Beutel, and Neve and Siggy Lonczewski. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his son David Thompson, who passed away four days prior to Hubert. Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held for both David and Hubert following the calling hours at 11am in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Epilepsy Foundation of CT, to support Camp Courage, 386 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457 or online at epilepsyct.com.