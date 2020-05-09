Huguette G. LaPierre
Huguette G. LaPierre, age 86, passed away peacefully at home in Fairfield, CT, on May 7, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Huguette was born to Omer and Adrienne Martin in Woonsocket, RI, on October 25, 1933. From an early age, she exhibited musical gifts, studying piano first with her mother and then privately with C. Alexander Peloquin, noted liturgical composer and choral director.
Huguette relocated to Connecticut in the 1950s where she used her musical gifts singing in the Fairfield County Chorale and playing organ and directing adult and youth choirs at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Black Rock, a position she held for many years. While at St. Ann's, Huguette also codirected many musical productions and organized and led the Bell Choir, which thrives to this day.
She worked for Save the Children, AVI Publishing Company, and lastly for Fairfield University as administrative assistant to provost John Barone and then to the librarian. After retirement, she dedicated six years volunteering several times a week in the library at Saint James School in Stratford, CT, where she loved working with the kids.
Huguette was a master planner and organizer who relished the details and appreciated all of life's little things. She had a gift for communication and sought to know deeply the unique qualities of everyone around her. Above all, Huguette loved spending quality time with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, and memère who always put family first.
Huguette is survived by her devoted husband Roland; daughter Francine of Stratford, CT; son Marc (Jacqueline) of Stratford, CT; son Charles (Millie) of Underhill, VT; grandchildren Katerine Dionne (Greg) of Shelton, CT; Nicole Ryan (Kyle) of Milford, CT; Peter Boutros of Baltimore, MD; Rebecca of Milford, CT; Danielle of Stamford, CT; Marc, Jr., of Portland, OR; great-grandson Gabriel Dionne; and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.
The immediate family will hold a private interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Southport, CT, on Monday, May 11, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Huguette will be held at Saint Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Fairfield, CT, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Americares at www.americares.org or Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org, organizations that were dear to Huguette's heart. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Huguette G. LaPierre, age 86, passed away peacefully at home in Fairfield, CT, on May 7, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Huguette was born to Omer and Adrienne Martin in Woonsocket, RI, on October 25, 1933. From an early age, she exhibited musical gifts, studying piano first with her mother and then privately with C. Alexander Peloquin, noted liturgical composer and choral director.
Huguette relocated to Connecticut in the 1950s where she used her musical gifts singing in the Fairfield County Chorale and playing organ and directing adult and youth choirs at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Black Rock, a position she held for many years. While at St. Ann's, Huguette also codirected many musical productions and organized and led the Bell Choir, which thrives to this day.
She worked for Save the Children, AVI Publishing Company, and lastly for Fairfield University as administrative assistant to provost John Barone and then to the librarian. After retirement, she dedicated six years volunteering several times a week in the library at Saint James School in Stratford, CT, where she loved working with the kids.
Huguette was a master planner and organizer who relished the details and appreciated all of life's little things. She had a gift for communication and sought to know deeply the unique qualities of everyone around her. Above all, Huguette loved spending quality time with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, and memère who always put family first.
Huguette is survived by her devoted husband Roland; daughter Francine of Stratford, CT; son Marc (Jacqueline) of Stratford, CT; son Charles (Millie) of Underhill, VT; grandchildren Katerine Dionne (Greg) of Shelton, CT; Nicole Ryan (Kyle) of Milford, CT; Peter Boutros of Baltimore, MD; Rebecca of Milford, CT; Danielle of Stamford, CT; Marc, Jr., of Portland, OR; great-grandson Gabriel Dionne; and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.
The immediate family will hold a private interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Southport, CT, on Monday, May 11, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Huguette will be held at Saint Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Fairfield, CT, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Americares at www.americares.org or Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org, organizations that were dear to Huguette's heart. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.