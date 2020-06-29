Hyman "Hy" Jack Elias
Hyman "Hy" Jack Elias, 95, of Newtown, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home at Maplewood at Newtown. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Pearlman) Elias, whom he married on February 14, 1953.
Born on April 20, 1925 in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Jack Hyman Elias and the late Sophie (Baker) Elias.
Raised and educated in Rochester, NY, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy.
Hy was a corporate executive in the field of manufacturing for more than forty years, first for the General Electric Company and later for the Xerox Corporation, before retiring.
A resident of Newtown for the past several years, he previously lived in Stratford, CT, Fairfield, CT, and throughout upstate and western New York.
First and foremost a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was a friend, mentor, and guide, always with an Engineer's sensibility and discipline. He had the rare ability to be both pragmatic and ever-positive, enjoying all that he could from life with a firm understanding of what was important: the simplicity of living a life with those you love and for whom you care.
Hy was a man of deep faith. He was generous: in spirit, in friendship, and in support of those in need.
He was an ardent athlete from a young age and enjoyed playing both tennis and golf well into his nineties. He was a voracious reader, always keeping abreast of current news and politics, remaining savvy with technology, an avid UCONN women's basketball team fan, and forever finding a reason to fix or improve most any item in his or his family's homes regardless of actual need. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida, where he could embrace the warmth of the sun and play golf well into the evenings.
In recent years, he embraced the role of caregiver for Jean, whether providing a reassuring and steady hand or crafting novel ways to encourage her physically and mentally, always with the same encouraging and unwavering attitude. More than anything, Hy took an active interest in his treasured family.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he leaves his loving children: Michael E. Elias and his wife, Patrice Elias, of Newtown, CT; Jay M. Elias and his wife Lori R. Elias, of Warwick Neck, RI; and Susan Elias Vester and her husband, John W. Vester III, of Westport, CT. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsay Bell and her husband, Derek Bell, of Newtown, CT; Katie Skrokov and her husband, Joseph Skrokov, of Ridgefield, CT; Justin Elias of Bethel, CT; Thomas Elias and his fiancé, Stephanie Rieger, of Washington, DC; Robert Elias and his wife, Gloria Kostidinova Elias of East Greenwich, RI; Hope Elias of Warwick Neck, RI; Emma Elias of Stamford, CT; William Vester of Westport, CT; and Andrew Vester of Westport, CT. He was the adoring great-grandfather of Emmy Bell and Avery Bell, both of Newtown, CT, and was looking forward to the birth of another great-grandchild. He was the brother of Evelyn Schron and her husband, Martin Schron, of Rochester, NY; and Beverly Figelman and her husband, David Figleman, DDS, of East Northport, NY. He leaves several nieces and nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in B'nai Israel Cemetery, Monroe, CT.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Hy to either "The Maplewood Senior Living Heart Foundation" at Maplewood at Newtown, 166 Mt. Pleasant Road, Newtown, CT 06470, or to a charity of one's choice.
Hy's family wishes to thank everyone at Maplewood at Newtown for the kindness, love, and compassion they have extended.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 29, 2020.