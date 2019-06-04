Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Iancu Bica, age 89, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Andronica Babu Bica, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. directly at the Holy Brancoveanu Martyrs Romanian Orthodox Church, 554 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield, with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. The Trisagion service will be at 6 p.m. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019
