Ida R. Ciccone Farese, age 93, of Danville, California, beloved wife of the late Louis Farese, passed away August 7, 2019. Ida was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Nicholas and Celeste Trotta Ciccone. She retired after a long career in banking administration. Ida was an accomplished artist and was a co-founder of the Alamo-Danville Artists' Society in 1977. Survivors include two sisters, Pauline Paolillo and husband Ozzie, Adeline McIntosh, all of Trumbull, a niece, Mary Ann D'Addario and husband Thomas, two nephews, Nicholas Ciccone and John Cunningham and wife Denise. She was predeceased by a brother, Frank Ciccone and three sisters, Mary Zenobia, Elena Cunningham, and Elizabeth Christiano, and a niece, Evelyn Ciccone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, at 11:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Entombment will follow in St. Monica Mausoleum in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a contribution to a . To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019