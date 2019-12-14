|
Ilija M. Prica
Ilija M. Prica, age 83, of Shelton, beloved husband of Carol Lagana Prica, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the CT Post. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019