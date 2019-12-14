Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilija Prica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilija Prica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilija Prica Obituary
Ilija M. Prica
Ilija M. Prica, age 83, of Shelton, beloved husband of Carol Lagana Prica, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the CT Post. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilija's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -