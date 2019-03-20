|
|
Ilona Kish
Ilona Kish, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Andrew Kish, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Interment will be held at 2:15 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Webster Avenue and E. 233rd Street, Bronx, NY 10470. To view her complete obituary, to order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019