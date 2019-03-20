Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:15 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Webster Avenue and E. 233rd Street
Bronx, CT
Ilona Kish, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Andrew Kish, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Interment will be held at 2:15 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Webster Avenue and E. 233rd Street, Bronx, NY 10470. To view her complete obituary, to order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
