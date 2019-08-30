|
|
Ilse Schott
Ilse Schott, age 99, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport.
Ilse was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany. She came to the United States at the age of 17. She was predeceased by her husband, Siegfried (Fred) Schott. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Rose Zalinger, two grandchildren, Jason Matthew Zalinger and Allison Brooke Nelson, as well as her great-granddaughter, Olivia Sage Nelson.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Unity Club Cemetery, 250 Reid St., Fairfield.
Following the service, family and friends are welcome to come back to the home of Alfie and Marilyn Zalinger in Monroe, CT.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Senior Services staff for their kind and compassionate care over the last five years.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 31, 2019