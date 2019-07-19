Connecticut Post Obituaries
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Imre Eszterhai Obituary
Imre Eszterhai
Imre Eszterhai, a 79-year-old resident of Trumbull, passed away July 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1939 in Budapest, Hungary and worked as a tool maker for Lacey Manufacturing Co. in Bridgeport. He is survived by his two sons James Eszterhai of Oxford and Alex Eszterhai of East Haven, daughter Eva Eszterhai of Niantic and his former wife Elsie Eszterhai of East Haven. Following his wishes, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to The CT Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Rd. 06405. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019
