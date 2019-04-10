Inna Berson Wetmore

Inna Berson Wetmore, age 78 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Inna brought her family to Connecticut from Minsk, Belarus (formerly part of the U.S.S.R.) in 1981 and lived in Fairfield for over 35 years.

Inna always had music in her heart. She was a dedicated Piano teacher, retired Professor of Music Theory at Housatonic Community College (and previously Sacred Heart University) and Composer. She shared her joy of music with numerous students over the years and was fiercely proud of all of their accomplishments.

Inna is survived by her devoted son Yury Berson and his wife Marcie and son-in-law Boris Tulchinsky, adored grandsons Alexy Berson and Mitchell Tulchinsky, cherished niece Marina Indich and her husband Isaac, and nephew Alex Khurgel. She was predeceased by her parents Yury Ginzburg and Luba Reyfman, beloved husbands Michael Berson and Clayton Wetmore, loving daughter Irina Tulchinsky, and dear sisters Sophia Khurgel and Remo Kandisbrat. A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Adath Israel Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service of Connecticut, 222 Post Rd., 2nd floor, Fairfield, Connecticut 06824, www.jfsct.org Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary