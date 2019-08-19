|
Iolanda Salgado do Canto Sampaio
Iolanda Salgado do Canto Sampaio, age 80, of Bridgeport and Portugal, beloved wife of Alcino Lopes Sampaio, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 in her hometown of São João da Corveira, Valpaços, Portugal. Born on September 18, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Alvaro de Sousa Lopes do Canto and Emilia da Assunção Salgado do Canto. She came to the United States in 1975 and settled in Bridgeport. Iolanda was a retired employee of Bridgeport Health Care. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother; she always put the needs of her family before her own. The memories they created and the love she provided will always live in their hearts. In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, Alcino, survivors include her loving children, Joe Sampaio and his wife Maria, Tony Sampaio and his wife Sandra, Aurelio Sampaio and his wife Elisa, Octavio Sampaio and his wife Christina, Oscar Sampaio and his wife Lena, Amilcar Sampaio and his wife Dina, Dina Cunha and her husband Manny, Madalena Pereira and her husband Jaime and Maria Esteves and her husband Val Jr., 15 grandchildren, Tim, Samantha, Amanda, Jackie, Julian, Justin, Christina, Alex, Sean, Olivia, Jaime Jr., Jacob, Brianna, Kayla and Kyle, brothers, Amandio Do Canto and his wife Ondina of Portugal and Antonio Lopes and his wife Maria of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Dulce. Funeral services will take place on Monday, August 26, at 9:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019