Irene Marie Baird
Irene Marie Baird, known as Renie to her family and friends, age 76, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to David Baird. Born in Bridgeport on June 18, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Krygier) Burba. Irene was an administrative assistant for County Refuse and Race Parts Manufacturing until her retirement. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as; gardening, sewing, crafts, reading books, going to a good tag sale and taking her trips to the casino. She was also an avid animal lover, but mainly, Irene was a devoted and loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by David and her 4 loving daughters; Renee Costantini and her husband Anthony, Diane Leonard and her husband Larry, Christine Braccio and her companion David Markunas all of Milford and Michelle Whitman and her companion Fernando Goncalves of Shelton. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren; Anthony Costantini, Brittany Costantini, David Leonard, Leanne Leonard and Anthony Braccio. Her sister, Elizabeth and husband Paul Quintiliano of Southbury and her sister-in-law Jean Wigglesworth of Westbrook. She was predeceased by her sisters; Gladys Smith and Nancy Zahornasky. Friends may greet the family on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Please follow current heath concerns by wearing a mask, keeping social distance and please avoid lingering after paying your respects to the family. All other funeral and interment services will be held privately. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
. Donations in Irene's name may be made to the Greater New Haven Cat Project at gnhcp.org
.