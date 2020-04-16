|
|
Irene Bartnik
Irene Kosinski Bartnik, age 93, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her home. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Bronislawa Kosinski. She worked for many years as a machine operator for Bryant Electric until her retirement. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel church, Bridgeport. She was a past president of the ladies auxiliary of the Polish Veterans Association.
She is survived by her beloved daughter Magdalene and her husband Charles Toothill of Trumbull CT, her grandchildren Charles Toothill and his wife Sheila of Larchmont, NY, Gregory Toothill and his wife Melissa of Greenwich, CT, four great-grandchildren, her sister Teresa Byczkowska of Poland and several nieces and nephews all of Poland. She was predeceased by her Husband Witold Bartnik.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private and her entombment will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport at a later date. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Irene. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020