Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Bartnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Bartnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Bartnik Obituary
Irene Bartnik
Irene Kosinski Bartnik, age 93, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her home. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Bronislawa Kosinski. She worked for many years as a machine operator for Bryant Electric until her retirement. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel church, Bridgeport. She was a past president of the ladies auxiliary of the Polish Veterans Association.
She is survived by her beloved daughter Magdalene and her husband Charles Toothill of Trumbull CT, her grandchildren Charles Toothill and his wife Sheila of Larchmont, NY, Gregory Toothill and his wife Melissa of Greenwich, CT, four great-grandchildren, her sister Teresa Byczkowska of Poland and several nieces and nephews all of Poland. She was predeceased by her Husband Witold Bartnik.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private and her entombment will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport at a later date. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Irene. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Commerce Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -