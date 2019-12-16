Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Cook Obituary
Irene Haydu Cook
Irene Haydu Cook, age 99, of Easton, widow of her " Dear Heart " Ernest Cook, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -