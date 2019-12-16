|
|
Irene Haydu Cook
Irene Haydu Cook, age 99, of Easton, widow of her " Dear Heart " Ernest Cook, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019