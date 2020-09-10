Irene Faust

Irene (Jean) Carrocola FaustIrene (Jean) Carrocola Faust, age 86, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Bertil Faust, died Sunday, August 30. 2020 at the Cambridge Manor in Fairfield. Mrs. Faust was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong area resident. Jean loved to dance, she met her late husband at the famous Ritz Ballroom in Bridgeport, she was an avid swimmer and a former life guard and member of the Aqua Maids. Mrs. Faust enjoyed the outdoors and loved animals. She is survived by her children, Glenn Faust and his wife Connie, of NC, and Deborah Miller and her husband Bill, of Fairfield. Three grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica and Elizabeth and three great-grandchildren. Private services and Entombment took place at the Pilgrim Mausoleum of the Mt Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.