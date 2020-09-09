Irene Filippone
Irene Filippone, age 92 of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in her home after a long illness. She was born on December 3, 1927 to Alexander and Mary Angal. Irene started work in several factories including Bryant Electric, and later worked with her husband with his casket business. She also was involved in other family business such as Irene's Fish and Chips in Bridgeport and New York Deli in Monroe.
Irene is survived by her son Peter Filippone, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Peter Filippone, her daughter Annie Filippone and her brothers Robert and Alexander Angal.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 695 Colorado Ave., Bridgeport. Due to social distancing guidelines, please wear a mask to the service. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport or to the charity of one's choice
