Irene G. Avery, age 94, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Sherman Avery. Mrs. Avery was born in Dover, New Hampshire on April 22, 1925, daughter of the late Hector and Marie (Ouellette) Gagnon and was a Beacon Falls resident for most of her life and lived for the past 6 years with her daughter Diane. She worked for Ideal Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Avery enjoyed bowling, playing golf, circle a word and going out for ice cream. She was an avid N.Y. Yankees and UCONN Girls Basketball fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. The family would like to thank her caregiver Danuta Romaniuk for her care and compassion for Irene. Mrs. Avery is the beloved mother of Diane Avery and Russell Avery and his companion Patricia Lezette, loving grandmother of Shawn Avery and great-grandmother of Kayla Avery. She is also survived by 3 nieces and a nephew. Mrs. Avery was predeceased by a brother Omer Gagnon and two sisters, Rita Child and Gertrude Frederick. On Wednesday (TODAY), friends may call at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Her funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the parlor. Her burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 42550-0301 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.