Irene P. Gleason

Irene Pearl Gleason, longtime resident of Stratford, CT, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She is survived by her 4 children: Jim, Ken, Kerry and Cindy (Conklin); her daughter-in-law Natalie; her grandchildren Jimmy, Tara and Dominga Irene; and many extended family members including Sam Manandhar. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Roger Gleason, and her parents Robert Metzger and Erna Firmenich. Irene attended the University of Florida where she studied business. Irene would spent 10 years in Starke, FL, before returning to CT. She would go on to help run New England Design with her husband for many years and later work for Pitney Bowes where she was an Exception Pricing Specialist for 20 years until retirement. Irene was a frequent traveler, avid reader, and excellent swimmer. Additionally, she loved doing puzzles and all things sports, especially baseball and football. With a sophisticated palate, Irene loved going out to eat and getting the most out of life. Nothing made Irene happier than being with her family, especially on Christmas Eve, an event she hosted with much splendor. She enthusiastically supported her children and grandchildren's sporting and school events. At various times Irene served as the President of the PTA, a Cub Scout Den Mother, the official score keeper as well as the President of the Bronco/Babe Ruth Baseball Leagues; including being instrumental in resurrecting the thirteen-year-old league. Irene loved all things Disney and wintered in Disney's Celebration, FL for 14 years. She acquired many friends in her time there, reconnected with old friends, and was frequently visited by family members. Irene also relished their trips to various theme parks. Friends may visit with Irene's family on Sunday, March 31st from 2-5 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A prayer service will take place at 4:45 p.m. Interment will be private. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary