Irene Hamilla, age 97, of Stratford, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Atria of Stratford. Irene was born in Bridgeport on January 27, 1922 to the late John and Anna (Galayda) Hamilla and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired payroll clerk for the City of Bridgeport Fire Department. Survivors include her 4 nieces, Nancy, Barbara, Deborah, and Laurie, and a cousin Alice. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore, Joseph, John, George and Michael. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2019
