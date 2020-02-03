|
|
Irene A. Heckler
Irene Heckler, age 101, of Milford, beloved wife of 65 years, to the late William Heckler, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Irene was the daughter of the late Dennis and Margaret (Healey) Mullins and was born on October 16, 1918 in Fairfield, CT. She worked at General Electric as a lead supervisor, prior to having her children. Irene was a volunteer at the Milford Senior Center, where she enjoyed many years as an active member. She is survived by her children, Janice Dowin (Richard) of Milford, and Robert Heckler (Margaret) of Stratford, and grandson, Brian Heckler. She was predeceased by her sisters Lillian, Ann, Mae, Helen, Catherine and brother Dennis. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 4, 2020