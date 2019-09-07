Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank Radozycki Funeral home
305 Pulaski St
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Irene Majewski Obituary
Irene Majewski
Irene Pulawski Majewski, age 81 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of over 50 years to Mike Majewski died peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 in her home. Survivors include her son Peter Majewski and wife Agnieszka, daughter Anna Gutler and husband Edvin, two grandchildren Julia and Benjamin and a daughter-in-law Danuta Majewski. Irene was predeceased by her son Miroslaw.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Frank Radozycki Funeral home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 8, 2019
