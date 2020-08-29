1/1
Irene Marion Bouvier
Irene Marion Bouvier
Irene Marion Bouvier, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Center. Irene was loved by all who knew her. A proud Irish woman who wasn't afraid to speak her mind and "tell it like it is" in true Irish Spirit. She had a quick wit and good sense of humor. Irene lived in Bridgeport for most of her life and resided on Jewett Avenue for over 65 years. Irene loved St. Mary's by the Sea, Captains Cove and most of all her own backyard. Irene loved to have Sunday dinners with her family and she was known for her wonderful spaghetti sauce, potato salad, and iced tea. Her family knew they could always go to her house for a good meal or a place to stay when needed. Irene was a faithful Catholic and attended Mass every week while she was able to. She belonged to St. Andrew Parish in Bridgeport. Irene retired from Sodexo Marriot where she worked as a Concierge at People's Bank in downtown Bridgeport. She worked on the top floor for the "big wigs" as she would say and they all loved her. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Milton Bouvier, by her daughters, Rene Ann DeLosa and Lori Camarro, and by her sister, Ruth Monachelli and her great-grandson, Bentley Somsky. Irene is survived by her nine grandchildren, Nicole Somsky, Sharon Somsky, Christopher Somsky, Allison Birmingham, Traci Lee, Richard Camarro and his wife Lynn, Brian Somsky, Alicia Barnett, Joel Camarro and sixteen great-grandchildren. All of whom will truly and deeply miss her as the matriarch of the family. Irene is also survived by her son-in-law, John DeLosa and her niece, Bonnie Stevens. A Mass of Christian Burial and will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Andrew Church. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's name to St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
