Irene Olah


1929 - 2020
Irene Olah Obituary
Irene Olah
Irene Theresa Olah, a longtime resident of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22 at the age of 90. Born in 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Stephen and Mary Olah.
Irene graduated from Bassick High School and retired from Bead Industries after 49 years of hard work. She enjoyed going on many trips to New York with her friends as well as visiting other attractions with her family. Irene enjoyed shopping and family picnics in the backyard, she especially loved when Hungarian szaloona was being served.
Irene was a longtime member of Saint Emery's Church where she was actively involved in the senior citizens group. Following her retirement, she enjoyed babysitting one of her great-great-nieces. They found joy in going to seniors, where they played crazy eights and gold fish with Irene's many friends. She also enjoyed spending time at the seawall. Irene was a one of a kind lady who lived life to the fullest.
Irene was predeceased by her sisters Mary Jacobs, Jennie Wargo, Margaret Muska, Helen Horvath, as well as her brothers Joseph, Stephen, Alex, John, and William.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Irene was a very special aunt to many and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.Services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020
