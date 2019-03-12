Irene R. Clark

Irene Rita Collins Clark of Milford, beloved wife of Robert Clark Sr., passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 10 at age 87.

Born Nov. 14, 1931, to the late John and Mary Herb Collins of Bridgeport, Irene was a longtime resident of Milford and an active member of Saint Mary parish. Faith and family always came first for Irene. Her gentle manner and sense of humor will be remembered by the many people whose lives she touched.

In addition to her beloved husband of 63 years, Irene is survived by six loving children: Robert Jr. (Roberta), Jeffrey (Cindy), Nancy Kealey (Patrick), Janet Brady (Bryce), Laura Murray (Page) and David. Irene adored her 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a beloved sister-in-law to Jean Collins and a beloved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to a large and loving family.

Irene was predeceased by four beloved brothers and their wives John Jr., William (Elaine and Elizabeth), Raymond (Elizabeth) and Edward; and three cherished sisters and their husbands, Ruth Harris (William), Marilyn Beutel (Leo) and Janet. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Barbara, who died in infancy.

A wake for extended family will be held Wednesday, March 13, at Smith Funeral Home, 135 North Broad Street, Milford, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to consider a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center https://giving.mskcc.org or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude-today.html.