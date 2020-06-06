Irene Ann Rieve
Irene Ann Rieve, 81, of Milford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Milo and Margaret (Kelly) Evans. Beloved wife of the late Charlie R. Rieve.
Survivors include her stepsons Charles (Sue) Rieve, Michael (Jody) Rieve and Stuart (Ellen) Rieve, Grandchildren Eric, Stephanie, Connor, Matthew, Kimberly, Emily and Allison. Also, six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Marie Busk of Milford. Irene has many wonderful, loving nieces and nephews and their children. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Muzzio and brother Richard Evans.
She was a graduate of Stratford High School, class of '56. She worked several jobs; one of her favorites was working on the NASA base in Texas. Irene was very talented and artistic; she drew and painted many beautiful art pieces. She was very religious and so proud of her Irish Heritage. Before moving back home to CT she and Charlie lived in Texas where she was very involved in her church and met many lifelong friends through square dancing and other social activities. She and Charlie also lived in Florida and Vermont. She was a member of St. Mary's church of Milford and taught CCD. She loved music, dancing and the arts, along with walks along the beach.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.