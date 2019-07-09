Irene M. Serock

Mrs. Irene Mary "Nana" Serock, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1930 in St. Claire, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Anna Washour-Kurdy. She attended and graduated from St. Claire High School in 1947, where her graduating class knew her as "our cute cheerleader." After marrying Edward Serock, they moved to Monroe, Connecticut to start their new lives together. She worked at Westinghouse General Electric in Bridgeport, CT for 21 years, and she was the beloved cosmetic counter-girl at Xpect Discounts in Milford, CT for 23 years.

All knew Irene as "Nana", whether they were family or strangers in passing. Nana was very proud of her Polish family heritage and loved entertaining for friends and family. Weekends at the Serock house were spent listening and dancing to the polka, and reminiscing on her beloved jitterbug days. In her downtime, Nana loved crocheting soft pastel baby-blankets for everyone, whether she knew them or not. Selfless to a fault, she was always putting others, especially her family, before herself. No matter what life threw at her, many saw her as the strongest woman that they knew due to her strong faith and resilience. Her light-hearted spirit and confidence to say and do anything gave her the nickname of the "brown haired Betty White." Anyone that met Nana always walked away smiling ear-to-ear, belly full of laughs, and a happy heart. Her infectious smile brought joy to everyone around her, even in her last days. She will be missed beyond words and her memory will live in our hearts forever.

Nana is survived by her brother, Robert Kurdy, her loving children: Edward Serock, Jr. and his wife Margaux, David Serock and his wife Shirley, and Lori Mercede and her husband Frank; and her grandchildren: Erika Lowery and her husband Jason, Adam Serock and his wife Stacy, Kathryn Mehok and her husband Mike, Lauren Sailor and her husband Danny, RJ Mercede and his wife Erin, Melanie DeLuca and her husband Mat, Jocelyn Serock, Kash Serock, Nicola Mercede, and Jaclyn Mercede. She also lives through her great-grandchildren, Emma Lowery, Jake Lowery, Dalton Serock, Emmy Serock, Dawson Serock, Grayson Sailor, Henry Sailor, Parker Sailor, Bradley Mehok, and Tyler Mehok. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Edward, her brothers, Joseph and John Kurdy, and her sisters: Dorothy Kurdy, Ethel Griffiths, and Mildred Casey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT). Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery (208 S Main Street, Newton, CT). Family and friends may call at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home (315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT) on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Published in Connecticut Post on July 10, 2019