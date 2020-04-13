|
|
Irene B. Sibiski
Irene Buda Sibiski, age 91, of Stratford, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at West River Rehab Center in Milford. She was the widow of John Sibiski.
Irene was born in Bridgeport, to the late George and Bertha Buda. She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and the parish quilters. Irene was a member of the Catholic Sokols. She enjoyed dancing and duckpin bowling. Irene loved spending time cooking and baking for her family and gardening. Some of her talents included ceramics, painting, knitting, crocheting and sewing. Survivors include two beloved children, John Sabiski of Fremont, CA and Sharon Honafius of Naugatuck: two grandchildren, Peter Sibiski and his wife, Sydney and their children William and Wyatt and Shana Gould and her husband Josh and their children, Zoie and Paisley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Johanna Czeszel and her son-in-law, Charles Honafius.
Due to current health concerns, a private burial service will take place at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020