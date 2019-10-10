|
|
Irene J. Warren
Irene J. Warren, age 94, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late William O. Warren, passed away on October 8, 2019 in her home. Irene was born in Bridgeport on September 17, 1925 to the late John and Josephine (McGivney) Keating and has been a lifelong area resident. She was an active member of St. James Church in Stratford. Survivors include her devoted children, William Warren and his wife Katherine of Farmington, Jack Warren of New Hampshire and his fiancé, Lisa Donnelly, Mary Warren of Stratford, and Barbara White and her husband Larry of Maryland, 5 cherished grandchildren, Courtney Pantalena, Bill and Laura Warren, Johnny and Erin White, a special niece, Jane Domonkos and her husband Jack Matern, and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Irene was pre-deceased by her sister, Winifred Domonkos. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church 2070 Main St Stratford. Inurnment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers those desiring can donate in memory of Irene to St. Jude Children's' Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019