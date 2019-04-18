Irene S. Young

Irene S. Young, of Milford, Connecticut, passed away early morning on April 13, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1932 to the late Harry Swingle and Sarah S. Swingle.

Irene loved children and worked as a preschool teacher for 26 years before retiring. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and crafting many gifts including mittens for those who needed them and dozens of yearly Christmas ornaments.

Irene is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Swingle (Mable), Dorothy Rutherford (David), and John Swingle (Karen Cartwright); her children, Jeannie Young-Bump and Ronald Young (Renee); her grandchildren, Marissa Young, Emily Bump, and Meredith Bump; and many nieces and nephews. She was also greatly beloved by her church family from the Woodmont United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her dear son, David W. Young, and her husband, Herbert C. Young.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodmont United Church of Christ, 1000 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodmont United Church of Christ at www.woodmontucc.org or to Kids Count of Milford, 167 Cherry St. #169 Milford, CT 06460.