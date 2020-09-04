1/1
Irene Zitnay
1921 - 2020
Irene B. Zitnay
Irene (Belanger) Zitnay, age 99, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 2, 2020, at The Jewish Home in Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife of the late George P. Zitnay Sr. Mrs. Zitnay was born in Fall River, MA on June 2, 1921, daughter of the late Louis and Alphonsine Gagne Belanger. She was employed at Dresser Industries and later managed her son's former Carvel Ice Cream Shop on Park Avenue in Bridgeport for many years. Irene loved to crochet blankets and hats for newborn and premature babies and belonged to the Milford Crocheting Club in which they affectionately called themselves, the "Happy Hookers". She both bowled and played bingo twice each week. She also enjoyed going to the casinos with her wonderful friend, Christine, and they went on a couple of camping trips together. She would never say no to a cruise and enjoyed many throughout the years. Irene was loved by all, had a terrific sense of humor, loved to laugh, and could tell jokes with the best of them. She is survived by her treasured family, including, sons, George P. Zitnay Jr. (Nancy) and David S. Zitnay (Susan), a daughter, Irene Z. Geraci (Ronald), grandchildren, Beverly Lauren (Dr. David Lauren), Randy Lancaster, husband of Irene's late granddaughter, Elaine Lancaster, Yvonne Andrews (fiancé Peter Aylward), Lisa Czaplinski (Andy), Jennifer Zitnay, Christopher Zitnay, step-grandson, Mick Mascendaro, 16 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, former daughters-in-law, Carol Zitnay and Patricia Anthony and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses, CNA's and Hospice team members for their wonderful care and compassion they gave to mom at The Jewish Home and also her loving caretakers while she was still at home in Milford. Visiting will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Masks and social distancing will be required. Her funeral procession will then leave for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive in Ansonia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To sign Irene's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
