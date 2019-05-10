Iria Alves

Iria Dos Santos Alves, age 56, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Carlos Alves, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home. Born on March 22, 1963 in Macos, Chaves, Portugal, she was a daughter of Ana Barros Dos Santos of Bridgeport and the late Luis Dos Santos. Iria came to the United States in 1980 and settled in Bridgeport. She was currently a Certified Nurse's Assistant at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Iria had a true devotion to Our Lady of Fatima and prayed to her regularly. She enjoyed music, dancing and loved when the family was together having fun and creating lasting memories. Iria was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt; who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her son Charlie. The memories they shared will always live in their hearts. Iria will be deeply missed. In addition to her beloved husband of 33 years, Carlos, and her mother, survivors include her loving and cherished son Charles (Charlie) Alves of Bridgeport, two sisters, Ondina Ferreira and her husband Jose of Hudson Mass., and Albertina Madeira and her husband Rui of Shelton; brothers-in-law, Almerindo Alves of Bridgeport, Paulo Alves and his wife Goretti of Portugal and sister-in-law, Lina Rodrigues of Bridgeport, nieces and nephews, Melinda Madeira, Jennifer Ferreira, Marco Alves, Karen Alves Rodrigues, Melissa Alves Garrity, Christina Alves Tavares, Nelson Alves, Jessica Rodrigues Orsina, Danny Alves and Daniel Alves; her godson, Raphael DaSilva; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by a sister, Luisa Dos Santos. Funeral services will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Pilgrimage Mausoleum in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary