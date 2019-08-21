|
|
Iris J. Robinson
Iris Robinson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Cambridge Manor in Fairfield. She was born in Trumbull on December 23, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Leslie and Lillian Atkinson Barnes. Iris was known for being a generous and thoughtful person. She enjoyed sending cards and letters to her loved ones to acknowledge life's milestone or simply to say hello and that she was thinking of them. She was also a frequent charity donor, an avid shopper, a world traveler with Wilbur, a jewelry fanatic, a lover of her antique dolls and enjoyed watching her favorite teams UCONN Girls Basketball and the Yankees. She had a long career as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Gordon in Bridgeport. She worked side-by-side with him for over 40 years and was a long-standing member of the National Association of Dental Assistants. Iris was predeceased by her loving husband, Wilbur, and they spent 30 blissful years married in Trumbull. Also, by her siblings, Doris Warner, Robert Barnes and Leslie Barnes. She is survived by her son, Mark Barnes and his wife, Karen of Trumbull, her three grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah) Barnes, Lindsay (Ben) Ingalls, Alexandra (Timothy) Quartuccio and six great-grandchildren whom she adored, Lillian, Emmett, Layla Barnes, Avery and Jacob Ingalls and Finnegan Quartuccio. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Bill) Brown of Newtown, a special nephew and niece Paul and Kathy Warner as well as several additional nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Heights in Shelton and Cambridge Manor for their compassion and care over the past decade. Friends may greet the family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers and per Iris' wishes, please make a donation to a . To leave an online condolence, visit www. abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019