Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Peters Episcopal Church
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Love Obituary
Iris D. Love
Iris D. Love passed away in Milford Hospital in Milford, CT on the afternoon of July 28, 2019, at the age of 58. Iris lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her three children, Lavette Love, Angel Love, and Stuart Love. A caring sister to four siblings, Deborah Perry, Ruth Glendale Browne, Charles Love, and Kaynsaich Love. And as a wonderful daughter to Ruth Love, and a friend to many. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care of others. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services in Bridgeport, CT. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Milford, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.