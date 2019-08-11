|
|
Iris D. Love
Iris D. Love passed away in Milford Hospital in Milford, CT on the afternoon of July 28, 2019, at the age of 58. Iris lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her three children, Lavette Love, Angel Love, and Stuart Love. A caring sister to four siblings, Deborah Perry, Ruth Glendale Browne, Charles Love, and Kaynsaich Love. And as a wonderful daughter to Ruth Love, and a friend to many. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care of others. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services in Bridgeport, CT. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Milford, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2019