Irma C. DiNapoli
July 31, 1928 - April 8, 2020Irma C. DiNapoli, 91, of Wilton, CT and former longtime resident of Waterbury, CT passed away on Wednesday, April 8 at Norwalk Hospital after battling Covid-19. Irma was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Vincent DiNapoli. She was born in Waterbury to Pasquale and Christine Mucci. She spent the majority of her adult life in Waterbury before moving to Wilton. She was predeceased by two older siblings Agnes and William.
Irma moved to Wilton over 10 years ago to be closer to her two daughters and grandson. Irma lived at Ogden House in Wilton and was very active in the community. She spent the past year living at the Greens at Cannondale. Irma was loved by all her dear friends at the Greens and Ogden House. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton.
She has three children, Richard Joseph DiNapoli of Exeter, NH, Lorraine DiNapoli of Norwalk and Joanne DiNapoli of Westport. She is also survived by her devoted son-in-law Keith Price and her adoring grandchildren Barona DiNapoli, Beecher DiNapoli and Mitchell Price. Irma was an avid reader and loved spending time at the beach in Rhode Island with her family. She was known for her wonderful Italian cooking and sense of humor. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing games with them and making her famous meatballs! Irma was a great lady - strong and outspoken on the outside and loving on the inside. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Irma's memory to United Way of Southern Fairfield County. https://www.unitedwaycfc.org Harding Funeral Home in Westport is in charge of arrangements and services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020