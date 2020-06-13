Irma Gurvits
Irma Gurvits of Newton, MA, formerly of Fairfield, CT, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Irma was born on June 5, 1935, in Odessa, USSR. In 1957, Irma graduated from the Odessa Hydrotechnical Institute as a civil engineer. During the 1970's, Irma, along with her husband Victor, made a decision to leave the Soviet Union. After numerous denials, Irma and her family were able to leave the USSR in 1977. Upon arrival to the United States, Irma and her family settled in Fairfield, CT.
Irma used her experience adjusting to her new country to help other recent immigrants. She was active with Jewish Family Service of Bridgeport, where she volunteered to assist other new arrivals, teaching them how to assimilate into the new culture.
Irma was a talented seamstress, and was always ready to use her skills on her family and friends' wardrobes. She enjoyed traveling, board games and her winter home in Florida. She had a passion for garage sales and often shared her newly found treasures with her loved ones.
Irma's true passion was her family. She was a devoted wife of 64 years to her late husband Victor, and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to host barbecues, dinners and birthday parties, where her family could get together to celebrate each other. Irma is survived by her sons Eugene and Valentin, her daughters-in-law Jennifer and Katrina, her grandchildren Laura Hallissey (JohnJoe), Alexander, Jeremy, Michelle, and Allen, and her great-granddaughter Harper.
Funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Irma's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Irma's memory may be made to HIAS, P.O. Box 97077 Washington, DC 20090-7077, (hias.org), and to COVID-19 Response, Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements by www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.