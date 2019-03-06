Irma Millo

Irma Ronzetti Millo, age 95, of Waterbury and formerly of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John Millo, Sr. She was born in Sardinia, Italy on January 1, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Francesco and Battistina Dessi Ronzetti. Irma had been employed by Cornwall and Patterson as an inspector with over 20 years of dedicated service before her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Roma Club of Bridgeport, where she made many lasting relationships. She loved to read and also enjoyed cooking and sewing. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent being around her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored so much. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, Elizabeth Phillips and her husband John of Trumbull, Joanne Varrone and her husband John of Waterbury and John Millo, Jr. and his wife Phyllis of Monroe, her cherished grandchildren, Amanda Phillips of Trumbull, Nicole Millo of Monroe and John Millo, also of Monroe, her sisters, Maria Serreli and Anna Ronzetti, both of Sardinia, Italy, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary