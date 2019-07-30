|
Irving Fleischer
Irving Fleischer, age 93 of Easton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with his loving children by his side. Irving was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Samuel and Celia Fleischer. Irving proudly served in the US Army during World War II, owned Tastee's Delicatessen on Madison Ave. in Bridgeport, and later worked at Gold's Delicatessen in Westport for 30 years. He was a longtime member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Bridgeport as well as an avid UConn basketball and New York Yankees fan. Above all else, Irving was most dedicated to his family. Irving is survived by his devoted children, Janis Bufferd, Michael Fleischer and his wife Judi, his cherished grandchildren Stacey Thomas and her husband Chris, Hollis Bufferd, Wendy McConaghy and her husband JJ, Allison Fleischer and her husband Alex Kroupa, Jennifer Fleischer, Sarah Fleischer, adored great-grandchildren Ryan Thomas, Spencer Thomas, Connor Thomas, Abigail McConaghy, Tyler McConaghy, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Lillian "Libby" Fleischer in 2013, dear sister Shirley Mushin, and son-in-law Warren Bufferd. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield, with interment following at Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park, 183 Kings Highway E., Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Judi Fleischer on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 2385 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604 or Lions Club of Easton, c/o Robert Petronelli, P.O. Box 320983, Fairfield, CT 06825.
Published in Connecticut Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019