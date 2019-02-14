Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving Rich


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irving Rich Obituary
Irving A. Rich
Oct 1, 1937 - Feb 9, 2019 Irving A. Rich, 81, of Shelton, CT, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was the son of Ethel DeMarco Rich and the late Henry T. Rich. Besides his mother he is survived by his two sons, Henry (Yana) and Morgan (Holly) and his granddaughter Ariella. He also leaves behind his brothers Kenneth (Joyce), Leonard (Carol), Terrence and sister Elizabeth Rich. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanne Miko.
Irv was a competitive sailor, an avid sports car racer and an automobile enthusiast. He was also a veteran, having served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Donations in his memory may be made to Connecticut Hospice,100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.