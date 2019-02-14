|
|
Irving A. Rich
Oct 1, 1937 - Feb 9, 2019 Irving A. Rich, 81, of Shelton, CT, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was the son of Ethel DeMarco Rich and the late Henry T. Rich. Besides his mother he is survived by his two sons, Henry (Yana) and Morgan (Holly) and his granddaughter Ariella. He also leaves behind his brothers Kenneth (Joyce), Leonard (Carol), Terrence and sister Elizabeth Rich. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanne Miko.
Irv was a competitive sailor, an avid sports car racer and an automobile enthusiast. He was also a veteran, having served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Donations in his memory may be made to Connecticut Hospice,100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2019