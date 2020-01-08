|
|
Irving Edward Trager
Attorney Irving Edward Trager, age 61 of Sandy Hook, CT, passed away on January 2, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Irving was born in New York, NY, a son of the late Fred and Jeanne Trager. He was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School where he was inducted into the All-American Prep Football honor roll 1975-76. He received his B.A. from NYU in 1981 and his JD from Quinnipiac University in 1985.
Attorney Trager was associated with Morgan Stanley, as Vice President of Corporate and Institutional Solutions. He was with the firm for 15 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Andrea Trager of 31 years, his devoted son, Jordan Trager, and by his mother-in-law, Claire Barbiero, as well as Uncle and Aunt Albert and Linda Mignone in addition to several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 (TODAY) at 10:00 a.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Oaklawn Cemetery on Bronson Road in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin DePorres Academy, 208 Columbus Ave., New Haven, CT 06519.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020