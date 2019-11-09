Connecticut Post Obituaries
Isaac R. Blanding "Big Zeke"
Isaac R. Blanding "Big Zeke," 47, of Torrington, CT, departed this life on November 5, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 4, 1972, a son of Jennifer Blanding of New Haven and the late Isaac R. Blanding, Sr. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish memories, a son, Isaac Blanding, III of Waterbury; a brother, Matthew C. Blanding and his wife, Alecia of Waterbury; a nephew, Jaden M. Blanding of Waterbury; his maternal grandmother, Bettie J. Holland of New Haven; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Isaac's life and legacy will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019
