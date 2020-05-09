Isabel Chaves

July 2, 19228 April 28, 2020 Isabel Chavez, was born in Outeiro Juzao, Chavez Portugal on July 28, 1928 Daughter of Joaquim Chaves and Preciosa Antunes immigrated to the United States 1983, and she has died on April 28, 2020 at the Cambridge Manor Nursing Facility, Fairfield, at the age of 92, widow of Jose Antunes whom she was married to for over 70 years. From their beautiful Loving relationship, there were 11 wonderful children, 4 residents of Portugal and others from different areas of the Europe and North America; Rui Antunes Cazado Portugal, Alice Antunez, widow in France, Joaquim Antunes Cazado Portugal, Ramiro Antunes Cazado, Portugal, Joaquim Antunes married Portugal, Ramiro Antunes cazado portugal, Celeste Antunes Divorced resident of Greenwich, Henriqueta Antunes Cazada Residente Bridgeport, Eduarda Married residente de Shelton, Manuel Antunes, married resident of Florida, Precsiosa Antunes Single resident Bridgeport, Manuela Antunes Single resident Stratford, CT and Acacio Antunes Single resident of Bridgeport; She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren. She loved and adored Isabel, she was very funny, she was super happy when she was with everyone, they were very happy when she was with everyone, and she was a super mother, and Avizaoro. Her remains will be buried in the cimiterio in vila nova de veiga chaves portugal as she had planned many years ago to happen to be buried next to her beloved! Rest in peace mother, this is not goodbye and yet we will see you one day soon. We love you!



