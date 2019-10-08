Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Cemetery
29 Temple Court
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel M. Roberts


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel M. Roberts Obituary
Isabel M. Roberts
Isabel Mitchell (Brown) Roberts, age 105, of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday September 29, 2019 in her home. She is the wife of the late William F. Roberts Mrs. Roberts was born in Scotland on May 21, 1914 and was Shelton resident for most of her life She was a retired cost accountant for McKesson & Robbins.
Besides her husband she was also predeceased by her beloved children Barbara Jean and Bruce Mitchel. She is survived by her stepson, Richard Nash Roberts and his family. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and twin great-great granddaughters..
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Union Cemetery, 29 Temple Court, Stratford at 2:00 p.m. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now