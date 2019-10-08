|
Isabel M. Roberts
Isabel Mitchell (Brown) Roberts, age 105, of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday September 29, 2019 in her home. She is the wife of the late William F. Roberts Mrs. Roberts was born in Scotland on May 21, 1914 and was Shelton resident for most of her life She was a retired cost accountant for McKesson & Robbins.
Besides her husband she was also predeceased by her beloved children Barbara Jean and Bruce Mitchel. She is survived by her stepson, Richard Nash Roberts and his family. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and twin great-great granddaughters..
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Union Cemetery, 29 Temple Court, Stratford at 2:00 p.m. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2019