Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of Prayer & Deliverance,
1562 Stratford Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of Prayer & Deliverance
1562 Stratford Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Isabella G. Jackson Obituary
Isabella G. Jackson
Isabella G. Jackson, age 88, of Waterbury entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pentecostal Church of Prayer & Deliverance, 1562 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019
