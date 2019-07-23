|
|
Isabella G. Jackson
Isabella G. Jackson, age 88, of Waterbury entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pentecostal Church of Prayer & Deliverance, 1562 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019