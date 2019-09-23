Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Thomas Cemetery
Isabella (Giliberti) Renzulli

Isabella (Giliberti) Renzulli Obituary
Isabella (Giliberti) Renzulli
Isabella (Giliberti) Renzulli, age 95, the loving wife of the late Samuel J. Renzulli, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born in Southport, she was a lifelong resident. She was a secretary for Zera Musicland for many years prior to her retirement.
Isabella is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa (Michael) Tarczali and Tina (Richard) O'Hara and her cherished grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) Tarczali, Lauren (Ryan) Fisher, Timothy (Lindsay) O'Hara, Jeffrey (Susanna) O'Hara and Robin O'Hara (Michael Williams); and, her ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Ralph four months ago.
Isabella was a member of the St. Thomas Women's Guild.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Chelsea for their excellent care during her stay at Cambridge Manor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Isabella's memory to: Guardian Ad Litem Services, Inc., 175 Church Street, Naugatuck, CT 06770.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019
